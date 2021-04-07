OPPO may launch a new A35 model in China soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on China Telecom's product library, revealing that it will come with a punch-hole display, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, and triple rear cameras. In terms of specifications, the device mirrors the OPPO A15s, which was launched in India last year.

Design and display The phone will offer an HD+ display

The OPPO A35 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in Glaze Black, Ice Jade White, and Foggy Sea Blue color options.

Information It will sport an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A35 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will draw power from a Helio P35 processor

The OPPO A35 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it may run on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 on top and pack a 4,230mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information OPPO A35: Pricing