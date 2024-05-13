Next Article

The POCO F6 will be priced under ₹35,000

POCO F6 to be launched in India on May 23

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm May 13, 202405:16 pm

What's the story POCO will launch its latest top-tier F-series phones, the POCO F6 and F6 Pro, on May 23. The announcement revealed that the launch will take place in India for the POCO F6, while an in-person event in Dubai will introduce the POCO F6 Pro to international markets. A teaser image of a golden phone with a 50MP camera and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) was also released, hinting at a design similar to Redmi Turbo 3.

Phone specs

Expected features and specifications

The POCO F6 is anticipated to use Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, similar to the Redmi Turbo 3. The POCO F6 Pro is reported to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K70, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Both the devices are expected to have a large 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the F6 will feature a 1.5K OLED display, the F6 Pro will boast a superior 2K AMOLED panel.

Information

Take a look at the battery capacity

Both the POCO F6 and F6 Pro are expected to house a 5,000mAh battery, with support for fast charging — 90W for the POCO F6 and an impressive 120W for the F6 Pro.

Event details

Launch event and pricing details

The launch event for the POCO F6 and F6 Pro is scheduled to start at 3:00pm Dubai time (4:30pm IST) on May 23. The event will be live-streamed on both global and India channels, with the Indian launch likely to be hosted in New Delhi. The POCO F6 will be sold via Flipkart in India. It is estimated to be priced between ₹30,000 to ₹35,000, based on the launch price of the Redmi Turbo 3 in China.