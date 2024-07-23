In short Simplifying... In short A promising HIV treatment, Lenacapavir, could be produced for as low as $40 per year per person, according to a study presented at an international AIDS conference.

The drug, administered via injection every six months, has shown potential in preventing and suppressing HIV, sparking hope for an affordable solution to the global HIV crisis.

Lenacapavir currently costs ₹35.3 lakh for a year of treatment

Could we eradicate HIV? Possible affordable treatment offers hope

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:27 pm Jul 23, 202407:27 pm

What's the story A drug named Lenacapavir is hailed as "the closest we have ever been to an HIV vaccine." Currently marketed as Sunlenca by US firm Gilead, the drug's first-year treatment costs stand at $42,250 (around ₹35.3 lakh). However, new research suggests its generic version could be mass-produced for just $40 (roughly ₹3,350) a year, per patient. UNAids has stated that this drug could "herald a breakthrough for HIV prevention" if it was made available "rapidly and affordably."

How was the cost calculated?

A study presented at the 25th International Aids conference in Munich, arrived at the $40 figure, assuming 10 million people would use it every year. This calculation was based on the costs of Lenacapavir's ingredients and manufacturing, and allowed for a 30% profit margin. Dr. Andrew Hill from Liverpool University, who led the research, stated, "You've got an injection somebody could have every six months and not get HIV. That's as close as we've ever been to an HIV vaccine."

Lenacapavir shows promise in HIV prevention and treatment

Lenacapavir, administered via injection every six months, has shown potential to prevent infection, and suppress HIV in those already infected. In a recent trial, the drug provided 100% protection to over 5,000 women in South Africa and Uganda. Despite its success in prevention, Lenacapavir is currently licensed for treatment rather than prevention. The results of these trials have sparked hope for a more affordable solution to the global HIV crisis.

Calls for Gilead to allow generic licensing

Campaigners are urging Gilead to permit generic licensing through the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool, in all low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), which account for 95% of HIV infections. If this does not occur, nations should consider issuing compulsory licenses to allow generic manufacture, in the face of a public health emergency. Gilead has stated that it is "too early" to price Lenacapavir for prevention, as it awaits clinical trial data and potential regulatory filings.

Gilead's strategy for global access to Lenacapavir

Gilead has promised a strategy to ensure broad, sustainable access globally. This strategy includes Gilead supplying the drug in ntions where the need is greatest, until voluntary licensing partners can supply high-quality, low-cost versions of Lenacapavir. Campaigners insist that all LMICs, including "upper middle-income" nations like Brazil, should have access to low-cost generic versions of the drug.