Realme releases Android 11 update for 7i smartphone in India

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 12:15 am

Realme is rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme 7i model in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings several UI personalization choices, optimized night charging and Smart Sidebar, improved security and privacy, updated 'Permission Manager,' as well as a new 'Immersive' mode for gaming. It also optimizes the photo editing feature and enhances the camera performance.

Here are more details about the update

The latest Android 11 update for Realme 7i comes with build number RMX2103_11_C.05 and has a download size of 801MB. It is currently seeding in India. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings >System Update.

Design and display

Realme 7i sports a 90Hz LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 7i features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colors.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme 7i sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it has a 5,000mAh battery

In India, the Realme 7i is fueled by a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.