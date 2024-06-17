In brief Simplifying... In brief Explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship 'Quest,' lost for 62 years, has been found intact near Newfoundland and Labrador's coastlines.

Explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship 'Quest,' found after 62 years underwater

What's the story The underwater wreckage of the ship 'Quest,' famously known for its association with renowned explorer Ernest Shackleton, has been discovered. The New York Times reports that the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) led and funded the expedition, that discovered the wreckage earlier this month. The team braved icy, turbulent waters off Canada's Atlantic Coast and used sonar equipment to scan the ocean floor for 17 hours, before making their discovery.

Sonar imaging reveals 'Quest' in its final resting place

The sonar imaging revealed grainy footage of the wreckage, showing the ship sitting upright on the ocean floor near Newfoundland and Labrador's coastlines. "Very quickly you could see it was Quest," said John Geiger, RCGS CEO and expedition leader. He further described the vessel as intact, sitting on its keel with its mast down, clearly visible on the seafloor.

Shackleton's unfinished Antarctic exploration with 'Quest'

Shackleton had initially anchored the ship near South Georgia Island, a land spit in the South Atlantic Ocean. His plan was to explore a part of Antarctica but he died of a heart attack before he could carry out his plans. Despite this setback, the ship continued to serve as a rescue and exploratory vessel for many years and was even used for hunting seals, until it was damaged by ice and sunk near Newfoundland and Labrador in 1962.

Shackleton's earlier voyage with Endurance

Shackleton is best known for his ambitious journey on the wooden three-masted ship Endurance in 1914. He sailed from London with an aim to cross Antarctica for the first time. However, upon reaching the Weddell Sea off Antarctica's coast, sea ice trapped Endurance for months, until it sustained damage and began taking on water. Shackleton and his crew were forced to abandon their ship and survived on an ice floe for several months, before finally returning to dry land.

Modern technology aids in discovery of historic shipwrecks

Earlier this year, another expedition team discovered the wreckage of Endurance in the Weddell Sea, approximately 10,000 feet underwater. The recent discoveries of both Endurance and Quest highlight how modern technology, including imaging and underwater drones, has simplified and reduced the cost of locating shipwrecks. These advancements signal a new age of discovery with possibly more shipwrecks waiting to be found.