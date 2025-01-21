What's the story

Multitask like a pro with Amazon Prime Video's Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on Android!

Imagine watching your favourite blockbuster or binge-worthy series in a compact, floating window while scrolling through social media or replying to texts. Sounds amazing, right?

This game-changing feature brings seamless entertainment to multitaskers, making it a must-know trick for avid streamers.

Ready to supercharge your viewing experience?

Let's dive into how to enable and use this incredibly handy feature.