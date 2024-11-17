Summarize Simplifying... In short If you receive a scam call or message, don't just block the number, report it to help others avoid the same trap.

Stay alert, monitor your accounts for unusual activity, and change your passwords immediately, especially if you suspect your card details have been compromised.

Remember, setting up two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security, making it harder for scammers to access your accounts even if they have your password.

Scammers aim to steal money or digital identity

Received scam call or message? Here's what you should do

By Akash Pandey 05:04 pm Nov 17, 202405:04 pm

What's the story With the rise of digital communication, we have also witnessed a surge in scam calls and messages. Scammers frequently masquerade as hiring managers or delivery agents, using these disguises to fool people into giving away sensitive information. Their main objective is to steal money, digital identity, or both. If you fear you have been targeted by a scam attempt over phone call/message, here are three must-do steps for securing your accounts and preventing future fraud cases.

Reporting scams

Report the scammer's phone number

The first step after identifying a scam call/message is not just blocking the scammer's phone number but also reporting it. Blocking only prevents them from contacting you directly. Reporting the number can help others avoid becoming victims. If caller ID services like Truecaller haven't already flagged the number as a scam, use their reporting facility to mark it as fraud. This tags the number as suspicious when scammers try to contact others, contributing to a safer digital environment for everyone.

Vigilance

Stay alert and monitor your accounts

After getting a scam call/message, it's important to not respond to it and remain vigilant. Keep a check on your finances and online activity for anything unusual. If you see something suspicious, get in touch with your bank or the concerned brand immediately. If you think someone else may have your credit/debit card details, change the passwords immediately. In case of continued suspicious activity, think of canceling the card and getting a new one to make any stolen information useless.

Password security

Change your password immediately

If a scammer sends an OTP or attempts to access any of your accounts (Amazon/Facebook), change the password immediately—even if the attempt was unsuccessful. You can also log out of all devices where that specific account is logged in and re-login using the new password. If you haven't set up two-factor authentication for that particular account, do it. This measure ensures even if a scammer gets access to your password, they won't be able to access it without an OTP.