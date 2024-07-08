In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp's iOS update now allows users to forward messages across multiple channels, a feature previously available only on Android.

This simplifies the process of sharing content by removing intermediary steps, making it more efficient for channel owners to distribute messages and media.

What's the story WhatsApp has launched a new update for iOS, version 24.13.79, now available on the App Store. The highlight of this update is the introduction of a channel forwarding feature, enabling users to forward messages and media across channels. Although not listed in the official changelog, it's confirmed that this feature is accessible to all users now.

The channel forwarding feature was first announced for the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.15 firmware, allowing channel owners to share messages and media directly to their own channels, on Android. The iOS 24.13.79 update now brings this same feature to all iOS users, enhancing the process of sharing content across multiple channels by eliminating intermediary steps.

The channel forwarding feature is designed to streamline the process of sharing messages as well as media across multiple channels. It eliminates the traditional steps required for content preparation and upload, allowing channel owners to forward content directly from any channel to their own. This provides a more efficient content-sharing experience for all users.