BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy storms past Koljonen

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 21, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

HS Prannoy defeated Koljonen 24-22, 21-10 in the opening round of the BWF World Championships

HS Prannoy defeated Finland's Kalle Koljonen in straight games in the opening round of the BWF 2023 World Championships in Copenhagen on Monday. The world number nine and India's highest-seeded singles shuttler won the match 24-22, 21-10 over the world number 57. The 29-year-old is in good form and will look to make it count at the big stage. Here's more.

BWF Head-to-head: Prannoy 3-0 Koljonen

Before this match, Prannoy and Koljonen had faced each other twice and both times the Indian tasted success. The last time they met each other was at the Swiss Open last year where Prannoy came from behind to win the clash 19-21, 21-13, 21-9. Prannoy has extended the lead now. Koljonen is yet to win a match this year in the BWF World Tour.

Prannoy has fared well in 2023

Prannoy has been the most consistent Indian shuttler this year in the singles category. He won his maiden BWF Worl Tour singles title at the Malaysia Masters in May. He also reached the finals of the Australian Open right before this event where he lost to China's Weng Hongyang in the finals. Prannoy now has a win-loss record of 27-14 this year.

Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy crash out

India's mixed doubles pairing of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy, unfortunately, lost against the Scottish pair of Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson in the opening round to crash out of the event. They lost the three-game tussle 14-21, 22-20, 18-21 after giving a tough fight. The Indian pair fought back to win the second game, but ultimately it wasn't enough for them.

