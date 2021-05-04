IPL 2021 suspension: This is how the cricket boards responded

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended the IPL 2021 indefinitely.

This came into effect after numerous players and members of various franchises tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

Since then, the cricket boards of several nations whose players were featuring in the IPL, issued statements.

Australia

CA, ACA assure Australian cricketers of safe return from India

As per ESPNCricinfo, Cricket Australia stated that it's in direct contact with the BCCI regarding the Australian players.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia," said CA and ACA said in a statement.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association released a joint statement saying they understood the decision. "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and well-being of all participants."

CSA contacts franchises to ensure expedited travel of the players

CSA informed that it has contacted the franchises to ensure expedited travel of the Proteas players.

"CSA supports the decision to put the health and safety interests of all involved in the tournament first and foremost and has made contact with all of the relevant franchises to ensure the expedited travel of all South African players and support staff back to our shores."

SA players to undergo home quarantine

The CSA added that players travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine.

"Those travelling back to South Africa will undergo home quarantine in line with the current World Health Organization recommendations. CSA and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) are in contact with all players and are assured of their safety and comfort in their respective locations," it said.

England

ECB in touch with the BCCI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in conversation with the BCCI and the IPL officials regarding the return of the stranded players after the cancelation of the IPL 2021 season.

As per reports, the players may be advised to stop over in the "green list" countries before travelling back home.

The names of the "green list" countries will be announced soon.

IPL 2021 isn't likely to resume anytime soon

With the IPL getting suspended midway through the season, hosting the tournament anytime soon is unlikely. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 surge may also put the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in doubt. The UAE could be the likely destination for the World T20.