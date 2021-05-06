Home / News / Sports News / Dhoni delays return; Hussey, Balaji head back in air ambulance
Dhoni delays return; Hussey, Balaji head back in air ambulance

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 03:32 pm
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to delay his return to Ranchi after the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

It is understood that the former Indian captain will be the last one to board the flight back home.

As per reports, Dhoni will wait for the departure of his team-mates before heading back.

Here is more.

Information

Dhoni wants the foreign contingent to depart first

In a virtual meeting with his team-mates, Dhoni said that the foreign contingent should get the preference to head back first since the IPL was conducted in India. He added that the Indian players will depart for home after that.

'Dhoni will be taking the last flight'

A member of the CSK contingent confirmed that Dhoni will be the last to depart.

"Mahi bhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure," the member told The Indian Express.

CSK arranged a charter flight for the players

It has been learned that the CSK arranged a charter flight for the players from Delhi.

A flight carrying the first lot of CSK players went to Rajkot and Mumbai in the morning, while the evening charter plane dropped the rest of them.

Besides, skipper Dhoni is scheduled to fly on Thursday evening to his home in Ranchi.

Hussey, Balaji head to Chennai in air ambulance

In another development, the CSK management has decided to fly in bowling coach L Balaji and batting coach Michael Hussey from Delhi to Chennai in an air ambulance.

The duo recently tested positive for COVID-19 along with a bus cleaner.

Notably, the CSK team management believes they will be able to provide better healthcare facilities to Hussey and Balaji in Chennai.

Hussey to undergo quarantine before flying out of India

Hussey, who still has mild symptoms, will remain in a 10-day quarantine.

After recovering, he will be flown out of India via Maldives or Sri Lanka.

Notably, the Australian contingent will be relocating in either of the two destinations in the wake of travel ban.

The BCCI decided to postpone the 2021 IPL indefinitely on Tuesday, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

