Neeraj Chopra a finalist for World Athlete of Year Award

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Neeraj Chopra a finalist for World Athlete of Year Award

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:57 am Nov 15, 202309:57 am

Chopra won gold medals at the World Athletics Championships and Asian Games this year.

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been shortlisted for 2023 men's 'World Athlete of the Year' award. The 25-year-old Indian was among the five athletes shortlisted for the illustrious honor. The award will be announced on World Athletics' platforms on December 11. Chopra won gold medals at the World Athletics Championships and Asian Games earlier this year. Here are further details.

2/5

Here is the statement

"The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races, and other events around the world," World Athletics said in a release on Tuesday (November 14).

3/5

Chopra scripted history at WAC

Earlier this year, Chopra scripted history after clinching a historic gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Hungary). Chopra, who qualified with a massive 88.77m throw, clocked a remarkable 88.17m throw in the main event. He became the second Indian after former shooter Abhinav Bindra to win the Olympic gold medal and the World Championships honor at the same time.

4/5

The poster boy of Indian athletics - Neeraj Chopra

Chopra has won everything that is there in the javelin throw at the age of 25. He is currently the Olympic gold medallist and the World Athletics champion, while he also won the Diamond League last year. Chopra came second in the 2023 Diamond League final in Eugene. He bagged the gold medal at the 2018 Asiad and replicated it heroics this year.

5/5

Who are the others in the final list?

USA's Ryan Crouser (shot put), Sweden's Mondo Duplantis (Pole vault), Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum (marathon), and USA's Noah Lyles (100m/200m) are the other male athletes in the final list.