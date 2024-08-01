In short Simplifying... In short Shooter Swapnil Kusale has clinched India's third medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale joins Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh (Image source: X/@WeAreTeamIndia)

2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Swapnil Kusale secures India's third medal

What's the story Shooter Swapnil Kusale has scripted history as he claims India's third medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Swapnil claimed the bronze medal after finishing third in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions men's final. This is the first instance of India securing three medals in shooting at an Olympic Games. He joins the likes of his compatriots Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil shot 451.4 in final

India's Swapnil shot a total of 451.4 in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions men's final to finish third. He was only behind China's Liu Yukun (463.6, gold medalist) and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish (461.3, silver medalist). Notably, Kusale shot a total of 153.3 in the kneeling position, 156.8 in prone, and 101.5 in 10 standing shots before the one-shot elimination round began.

India's third medal at Paris Games

The Indian shooting contingent continues to shine at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. As mentioned, Swapnil helped India win its third medal at ongoing Games in Paris. Earlier, shooting duo of Manu and Sarabjot won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Manu opened India's account by winning bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final.

First Indian shooter with this feat

Swapnil shot 590 in the qualifying round and finished seventh. He became the first Indian shooter to make it to an Olympic final in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Notably, only the top-eight shooters reach the finals in this event.

Seven Olympic medals for India in shooting

Swapnil has now claimed the seventh Olympic medal for India in shooting. He follows the achievement of Manu and Sarabjot. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver medal at 2004 Athens), Abhinav Bindra (gold medal at 2008 Beijing), Vijay Kumar (silver medal at 2012 London), and Gagan Narang (bronze medal at 2012 London) are India's other medalists in the sport.

A first for India at Olympics

As mentioned, this marks the first instance of India winning three medals in shooting at an Olympic Games. Notably, Vijay and Gagan won India medals in the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.