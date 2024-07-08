In brief Simplifying... In brief Sanath Jayasuriya, one of the greatest batters and openers in cricket history, has been appointed as Sri Lanka's interim head coach.

Known for his powerful hitting and effective off-spin bowling, Jayasuriya has an impressive record of 21,032 runs and 440 wickets from 586 international matches.

He remains the only player in the 10,000-run club to have taken over 300 wickets in One Day Internationals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sanath Jayasuriya played for Sri Lanka for over two decades (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka's interim head coach: Details here

By Parth Dhall 04:32 pm Jul 08, 202404:32 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed the side's interim head coach. As of now, his tenure is set to end with Sri Lanka's Test tour to England in mid-September. Jayasuriya, who made waves with his explosive batting, was Sri Lanka Cricket's consultant before being named the interim head coach. Jayasuriya replaces Chris Silverwood, who resigned following SL's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign.

Legacy

Jayasuriya played for SL between 1989 and 2011

Jayasuriya remains one of the greatest batters and openers of all-time. The left-handed batter, who was known for providing blistering starts, ruled the ODI format. His spell-binding knocks defined Sri Lanka's golden period. In a career spanning nearly 22 years, Jayasuriya amassed 21,032 runs from 586 internationals at an average of 34.14. He is still the third-most capped player in the 50-over format.

Information

Over 400 wickets across formats

Besides his monstrous hitting, Jayasuriya also stood out as a handy off-spinner. He has snapped up 440 wickets from 586 internationals at 35.66, including best match figures of 9/74. Moreover, he is the only ODI player in 10,000-run club to have taken over 300 wickets.