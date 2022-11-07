Sports

Table tennis: India's Sharath Kamal receives Khel Ratna at 40

Table tennis: India's Sharath Kamal receives Khel Ratna at 40

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 07, 2022, 06:23 pm 3 min read

Kamal won four gold medals at CWG 2022

Indian table tennis star, Sharath Kamal, recently received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The senior paddler was conferred with the award after his incredible run at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG), where he won four medals for India. His tally of medals included a gold in the men's singles category. Here, we unfurl the journey of Kamal so far.

Statement 'A tedious journey,' says Kamal

"The journey has been really long and tedious and I am really enjoying it now. The fact that only one Khel Ratna is given this year without a doubt in the committee, I really felt proud of that decision," Kamal told PTI. "I am looking forward to the Paris Olympics and this will really encourage me," he added.

CWG 2022 How did Kamal fare at CWG 2022?

At CWG 2022, Kamal claimed a 4-0 win over Australia's Fin Luu in the Round of 32 (men's singles). The Indian then defeated Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria 4-2 in the following round. In the quarter-final, Kamal overcame Yong Izaac Quek 4-0. The former then defeated Paul Drinkhall in the semi-final. Sharath scripted history after claiming a magnificent win over Liam Pitchford in the final.

Medals 13 medals at Commonwealth Games

Kamal added a second gold medal (men's singles) at the Commonwealth Games. He claimed his first CWG gold at the 2006 Melbourne Games. In the 2022 edition, Kamal also clinched silver with compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's doubles event). The former also won gold in the men's team event and mixed doubles. Kamal now has 13 CWG medals (seven gold, three silver, and three bronze).

Information Kamal attained this feat in 2006

In CWG 2006, Kamal won the gold medal after defeating Australia's William Henzell 4-3 in the men's singles final. The match panned out for 40 minutes. Notably, Kamal became the first Indian to bag gold in table tennis at the CWG.

2004 A breakthrough year for Kamal

Although Kamal earned his maiden national call-up in 2002, his breakthrough tournament was the 2004 South Asian Games. He won the gold medal at the team event as India defeated Pakistan 3-0. Kamal also won the mixed doubles and men's doubles gold. Kamal's first international singles gold came at the 2004 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. As a result, he qualified for the 2004 Olympics.

Information A look at his achievements

At 40, Kamal has been presented with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honor. Notably, Kamal was among the 42 athletes recommended for this prestigious award. Besides, the Khel Ratna, Kamal has also received Arjuna Award (2004) and Padma Shri (2019).

Information Another feat for Kamal!

Kamal has become the first Indian man to receive the Khel Ratna Award. Manika Batra remains the only other Indian to have bagged the honor. She claimed the award in 2020 along with Mariyappan Thangavelu, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, and Rani Rampal.