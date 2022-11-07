Table tennis: India's Sharath Kamal receives Khel Ratna at 40
Indian table tennis star, Sharath Kamal, recently received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The senior paddler was conferred with the award after his incredible run at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG), where he won four medals for India. His tally of medals included a gold in the men's singles category. Here, we unfurl the journey of Kamal so far.
"The journey has been really long and tedious and I am really enjoying it now. The fact that only one Khel Ratna is given this year without a doubt in the committee, I really felt proud of that decision," Kamal told PTI. "I am looking forward to the Paris Olympics and this will really encourage me," he added.
At CWG 2022, Kamal claimed a 4-0 win over Australia's Fin Luu in the Round of 32 (men's singles). The Indian then defeated Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria 4-2 in the following round. In the quarter-final, Kamal overcame Yong Izaac Quek 4-0. The former then defeated Paul Drinkhall in the semi-final. Sharath scripted history after claiming a magnificent win over Liam Pitchford in the final.
Kamal added a second gold medal (men's singles) at the Commonwealth Games. He claimed his first CWG gold at the 2006 Melbourne Games. In the 2022 edition, Kamal also clinched silver with compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's doubles event). The former also won gold in the men's team event and mixed doubles. Kamal now has 13 CWG medals (seven gold, three silver, and three bronze).
In CWG 2006, Kamal won the gold medal after defeating Australia's William Henzell 4-3 in the men's singles final. The match panned out for 40 minutes. Notably, Kamal became the first Indian to bag gold in table tennis at the CWG.
Although Kamal earned his maiden national call-up in 2002, his breakthrough tournament was the 2004 South Asian Games. He won the gold medal at the team event as India defeated Pakistan 3-0. Kamal also won the mixed doubles and men's doubles gold. Kamal's first international singles gold came at the 2004 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. As a result, he qualified for the 2004 Olympics.
At 40, Kamal has been presented with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honor. Notably, Kamal was among the 42 athletes recommended for this prestigious award. Besides, the Khel Ratna, Kamal has also received Arjuna Award (2004) and Padma Shri (2019).
Kamal has become the first Indian man to receive the Khel Ratna Award. Manika Batra remains the only other Indian to have bagged the honor. She claimed the award in 2020 along with Mariyappan Thangavelu, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, and Rani Rampal.