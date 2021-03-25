Home / News / Sports News / FIFA World Cup, Turkey stun Netherlands in qualifying: Records broken
Sports

FIFA World Cup, Turkey stun Netherlands in qualifying: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 05:21 pm
FIFA World Cup, Turkey stun Netherlands in qualifying: Records broken

Netherlands started their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a defeat.

The Dutch, World Cup runners up in 2010, lost against Turkey in a 4-2 encounter.

Despite fighting back from 3-0 down to get to 3-2, Netherlands conceded another goal in the 81st minute.

For Turkey, Burak Yilmaz scored a stunning hat-trick to give them a thrilling victory.

Here are the details.

In this article
How did the match pan out? Notable records scripted by Turkey against Netherlands Unwanted record for Memphis

Match

How did the match pan out?

Yilmaz's deflected shot caught the wrong-footed Tim Krul as Turkey got the opener in the 15th minute.

Yilmaz converted a penalty next before Hakan Calhanoglu curled in a third.

Netherlands fought back via goals from Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong, but Yilmaz's superb free-kick sealed the deal.

Notably, Memphis Depay saw a late spot-kick saved for the Dutch, who were the second best.

Stats

Notable records scripted by Turkey against Netherlands

As per Opta, Burak Yilmaz is the first player with a hat-trick against the Netherlands since Klaus Allofs for Germany in 1980.

Turkey's 3-0 against the Netherlands after 46 minutes is the fastest against Netherlands in a competitive game (excluding friendlies) since 1961, when they trailed 3-0 after 36 minutes versus Hungary.

Meanwhile, Yilmaz has raced to 27 goals in 64 matches for Turkey.

Do you know?

Unwanted record for Memphis

As per Opta, Memphis Depay is the first player to see his penalty in regular time (excluding shoot-outs) for the Netherlands saved by the goal-keeper since Frank de Boer in 2000 against Italy.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Star-studded Belgium beat Wales 3-1 in WC qualifier: Records broken
Latest News
'Karnan' controversy: Song changed from 'Pandarathi Puranam' to 'Manjanathi Puranam'
Entertainment
NewsBytes Briefing: Reddit users get transgender employee fired, and more
Science
Qualcomm is reportedly developing an Android-based Nintendo Switch lookalike
Science
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.84 million with 59K new cases
India
'Shootout 3' being planned? Gupta 'adding final touches to script'
Entertainment
Latest Sports News
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils new Chennai Super Kings jersey
Sports
Star-studded Belgium beat Wales 3-1 in WC qualifier: Records broken
Sports
Shreyas Iyer to miss IPL 2021: Details here
Sports
WI vs SL, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 4
Sports
IPL 2021: Records which Sanju Samson can break this season
Sports
Trending Topics