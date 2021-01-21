Soon after he was sworn in, United States President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders to reverse the policies of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Biden signed at least 15 executive orders linked to coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and immigration. One of his orders made wearing masks compulsory on federal properties to stem the spread of the fatal disease.

To reporters present in the Oval Office, he said there's no time to waste. "I'm going to start by keeping the promises I made to the American people," he assured. Most of the orders were part of the four major categories that Biden's aides earlier called "converging crises" inherited by the new President. These are the pandemic, economic challenges, immigration, and the environment.

Biden plans to set up a new office to oversee the response to the pandemic that has hit the US the hardest, claiming 415,894 lives. He will also stop the country's withdrawal from World Health Organization. The GOP leader had announced last May that the US won't be a part of the United Nations body because it "failed to reform itself."

US might rejoin the COVAX initiative, which was undertaken by WHO to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision. "With vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, the US joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries," Dujarric said.

About the decision to re-join the Paris climate agreement, Guterres said, "I warmly welcome President (Joe) Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on climate change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses, and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis."

Further, Biden has helped end the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, one of the pet projects of Trump. He also revoked the travel ban on visitors from a number of Muslim-majority nations. He revoked the permission given to the controversial Keystone XL pipeline while ordering officials to review environment damaging decisions. Other orders concerned themselves with race and gender equality.

Biden's prompt decisions drew swift criticism from a few Republicans. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking Republican on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, credited Trump for building the greatest economy by limiting bureaucratic interference. Biden, he suggested, must build on it rather than diminishing it. "Government does not know best, the American people do," he said.

"My concern is, of course, some of the executive orders that are coming, specifically in regard to the Keystone XL pipeline," said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, adding that he thinks uniting the nation is paramount right now.

