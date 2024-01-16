Donald Trump wins first Republican contest in US Presidential race

1/5

World 2 min read

Donald Trump wins first Republican contest in US Presidential race

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:05 am Jan 16, 202410:05 am

Donald Trump's win bolsters his status as the likely Republican contender against President Joe Biden in November's elections

Donald Trump emerged victorious in Iowa's caucuses, the initial voting event in the United States presidential race. Trump's win bolsters his status as the likely Republican contender against the Democrat candidate in the elections in November. Major US networks declared Trump the winner within 30 minutes of polls opening, as he garnered nearly 75% of the early vote.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Former President Trump led polls for over a year, and the Iowa contest was being viewed as an insight into whether he could turn this advantage into a return to the White House. Despite legal challenges - civil and criminal trials - Trump's victory suggests he's rallied support. By framing the prosecutions as a rallying cry, he dispels concerns about diminished backing due to legal issues. The win also indicates his adeptness at navigating political challenges.

3/5

Importance of Iowa caucuses for candidates

The Iowa caucuses play a vital role in narrowing down the candidate pool and serving as a launchpad for the rest of the race. To be sure, Iowa's less than 2% delegate share doesn't ensure broader success in nominations. But, a strong performance is crucial for candidates seeking momentum before upcoming primaries in New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. Trump's triumph in Iowa highlights his enhanced organization since losing the state in 2016 and positions him well for future contests.

4/5

Rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis' performance

The outcomes for Trump's main competitors, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in the Iowa caucuses were not immediately apparent. Haley attempted to downplay expectations in Iowa and emphasized her electability over Trump, referring to the "chaos" of his criminal cases. The result in Iowa is critical for DeSantis who had redirected substantial resources to the state and spent months interacting with voters across all 99 counties.

5/5

Caucus buzz

Caucuses, unique to the US calendar, involve town hall-style meetings with debate and speeches, staged in only a few states. In recent weeks, volunteers canvassed Iowa, candidates appeared on talk shows, and campaign ads flooded the airwaves. The caucuses include low-polling candidates like biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. Iowa Democrats are also holding caucuses and mail voting until March, with President Joe Biden facing two challengers but no significant threat.