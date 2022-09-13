World

India raises issue of Sri Lankan Tamils at UNHRC

Sep 13, 2022

India called on Sri Lanka to delegate power to the grassroots and hold provincial council elections pending for three years.

India raised concerns regarding the ethnic issue of Tamils in Sri Lanka in its statement at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Monday. India called attention to the "lack of measurable progress" on the part of the Sri Lankan government with respect to its promises of a political solution to the issue of Tamils there.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sri Lanka has a population of nearly 23 million. Out of this, 18% of the people are ethnic Tamils, while the majority are Sinhala.

The Tamil community has long complained of discrimination and accused the government of policy failures worsened by the recent economic crisis.

Sri Lanka's civil war ended 13 years ago as survivors continue demanding justice and accountability for war crimes.

Statement 'Political settlement within the framework of united Sri Lanka'

India said it always believed in the responsibility of governments for the protection of human rights along with international dialogue and cooperation in line with the principles laid down in the United Nations Charter. It added it continuously highlighted the importance of a political settlement "within the framework of a united Sri Lanka" to ensure peace, justice, equality, and dignity for the Tamil community.

13th Amendment Conduct provincial council elections: India to Sri Lanka

Moreover, the terms of Lanka's nine provincial councils ended three years ago and have stayed defunct since. In this respect, India called for full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, consigning power to provincial councils and conducting elections at the earliest. India also called on Colombo for capacity-building of its citizens, which required "devolution" of power to the grassroots.

Economy India extended $4B assistance to Sri Lanka this year

Meanwhile, UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif's latest report on Lanka highlighted impunity for human rights abuses, economic crimes, and corruption as the "underlying factors" for its recent economic crisis. Notably, India extended $4B in assistance to Colombo this year. On Monday—in an unprecedented remark on it—India underlined "limitations of the debt-driven economy" and its impact on the standard of living.

Information Resolution on Sri Lanka to be tabled soon

A resolution on Sri Lanka seeking to investigate human rights abuses is likely to be presented by the Western countries at the UNHRC for a vote soon. To note, since 2009, India voted in favor of the council's resolution thrice and abstained twice—2014 and 2021.