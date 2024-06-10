Next Article

Ludhiana native shot dead in Canada, 4 suspects identified

By Chanshimla Varah 10:34 am Jun 10, 202410:34 am

What's the story Yuvraj Goyal, a 28-year-old man from Ludhiana, Punjab, was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, in the early hours of June 7. Around 8:00 am, the Surrey Police received a call reporting a shooting in the 900 block of 164 Street in Surrey, British Columbia. When the authorities arrived, they found Goyal dead. Canadian police have taken four suspects into custody and are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Grieving parents demand justice for murdered son

According to reports, Goyal had migrated to Canada on a student visa in 2019 and recently obtained Canadian Permanent Resident status. Goyal's mother, Shakun Goyal, expressed her shock to The Indian Express, recounting her last conversation with him before the incident. She voiced frustration at the Canadian government, stating that parents send their children to Canada with dreams, not to get their lifeless bodies back. "My son never had even a minor clash with anyone...Why was he targeted?" she asked.

Goyal's life and career in Canada: A brief overview

Before moving to Canada, Goyal worked for two years in India. He graduated with a B.Com (Honors) from Delhi University. In Canada, he was pursuing a master's degree in finance while working as a sales executive at Basant Motors. The family suspects that his murder might be a case of mistaken identity. "Someone else might have been the target, but Yuvraj was killed. This needs to be thoroughly investigated," said Dr. Ranjana Sood, a relative of the deceased.

Suspects charged with first-degree murder

The four suspects have been identified as Manvir Basram, Sahib Basra, and Harkirat Jhutty, all from Surrey, and Keilon Francois from Ontario. All suspects have been charged with first-degree murder. The police confirmed that Goyal had no criminal record, and the motive behind his murder is currently under investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated that the initial investigation suggested that the shooting was targeted.