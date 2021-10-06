Benjamin List, David MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Chemistry Prize

The Nobel Committee had announced the honors for Medicine on Monday and Physics on Tuesday.

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the "development of asymmetric organocatalysis." The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden. This is the third announcement of the 2021 Nobel Prize after the Nobel Committee announced the honors for Medicine on Monday and Physics on Tuesday.

Details

What was their Nobel-worthy discovery?

The duo developed a precise new tool for molecular construction, which "had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener." Notably, catalysts are a fundamental tool for chemists, but researchers long believed there were just two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes. The two laureates, independent of each other, had developed a third type of catalysis, called "asymmetric organocatalysis," in 2000.