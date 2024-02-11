Still no clear winner in Pakistan polls yet

Imran Khan's PTI to hold protests today over poll-result delay

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:36 am Feb 11, 202410:36 am

What's the story Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan grabbed the headlines after independent candidates who supported his Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) won 102 seats in the general elections. The PTI has now called for a "peaceful" nationwide protest as the final election results haven't been released. Khan is currently in jail as he has been convicted in multiple cases. His party was also forced to field its candidates as independents after the poll body denied it the right to use its bat symbol.

Protests today

Here's what PTI chairperson said about nationwide protests

At a press conference on Saturday, PTI Chairperson Gohar Khan called on "all institutions" in Pakistan to respect the party's mandate. The party chairperson added that if the full results of the polls were not announced by Saturday night, the party would hold peaceful protests on Sunday outside government offices. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has attributed the delay to internet issues, resulting in polling stations facing difficulties transmitting the results.

Fraud claims

PTI-backed independents claim fraud in election results, move HC

Numerous PTI-backed independents have also claimed fraud in the election results and moved to the high court. As per local reports, several more candidates could also be approaching the court over the next few days with claims that the votes were rigged. In the 266-seat National Assembly, the PTI won 102, leaving it 31 seats short of the majority mark needed to form the government. However, the results for eight other seats are yet to be announced.

Poll performance

Here's how other political parties performed in Pakistan polls

On the other hand, three-time Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) reportedly secured just 73 seats in the 266-seat assembly. It's worth noting that the Army backed PML-N and was the favorite to win the polls. Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has won 54 seats.

Who's winning?

Khan, Sharif declare victory in Pakistan general elections

On Saturday, both Khan and Sharif declared victory, amid growing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when Pakistan is battling a major economic crisis. Sharif and Bhutto are reportedly holding talks to join hands to keep the PTI away from the nation's governmental control. But even with their united strength, they will fall short of the majority mark by six seats in forming the government.