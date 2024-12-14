Summarize Simplifying... In short After a year of planning, Syrian rebels, led by the HTS, successfully ousted Assad, ending his family's five-decade rule.

The rebels used advanced technology, including attack drones, and gained control over key cities, leading to nationwide celebrations.

The aftermath saw Iran demanding an inclusive Syrian government, while the UN and G7 expressed readiness to support Syria's transition, emphasizing human rights and accountability for Assad's regime.

Syrian rebels planned for a year to oust Assad: Report

By Snehil Singh 03:21 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Islamist group, which has long held a portion of northwest Syria, had been planning to oust President Bashar al-Assad for a year. This was revealed by Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, an HTS commander and former leader of the group's military wing, to The Guardian. He said the group started preparing for an operation dubbed "Deterring Aggression" after it was weakened in a 2019 government operation.

HTS's strategic planning and execution of 'Deterring aggression'

The HTS sought to rectify past errors by tightening its grip on opposition groups and training its militia. They formed a "unified war room" with commanders of 25 opposition groups to direct the offensive against Assad. The operation was launched in late November when Syria's allies Iran and Russia were preoccupied with other battles. Rebels stormed into Damascus after sweeping through Aleppo, Hama, and Homs, forcing Assad to flee, ending five decades of his family's rule.

HTS's technological advancements and impact on Assad's forces

To counter the technology of government forces, the HTS developed new weapons, including reconnaissance and attack drones. The "Shahin" drone was deployed against Assad's forces this month, disabling artillery vehicles. HTS is designated as a terrorist organization by several Western states, but since taking control, it has worked to persuade religious minorities and other governments that it will be inclusive.

Public reaction and international response to Assad's ouster

After Assad's ouster, celebrations broke out across Syria. Thousands gathered at Damascus's Umayyad Mosque for Friday prayers celebrating the "Friday of victory." Interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir addressed the congregation as crowds chanted unity slogans. In Aleppo and other cities such as Homs and Idlib, people celebrated with rallies and burnt billboards showing Assad.

Iran's stance and UN's constructive signals from Syria

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Assad's toppling was due to a US-Israeli plan with a neighboring country, probably Turkey. Iran had backed Assad in the war but now demands an inclusive Syrian government. Following the ouster, Syria's new interim authorities have asked the United Nations refugee agency to remain in the country, sending a "constructive" signal, the organization said. G7 leaders were also ready to support Syria's transition, stressing human rights protection and accountability for Assad's regime crimes.