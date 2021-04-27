2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

Apr 27, 2021

French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in a Cedar Brown color

The 2021 Renault TRIBER has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, swept-back headlights, a wide air dam, and dual-tone paintwork. It comes in a new Cedar Brown shade.

The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, LED indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 70hp, 1.0-liter engine

The 2021 Renault TRIBER draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 70hp and a peak torque of 96Nm.

Interiors

The vehicle has three rows of seats

The 2021 Renault TRIBER has a spacious cabin, featuring three rows of seats, a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with mounted phone and audio controls.

It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

For the passengers' safety, four airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are available.

Information

2021 Renault TRIBER: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Renault TRIBER MPV starts at Rs. 5.30 lakh for the base-end RXE model and goes up to Rs. 7.65 lakh for the range-topping RXZ AMT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).