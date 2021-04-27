Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh
2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 02:53 pm
2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine.

The car is available in a Cedar Brown color

The 2021 Renault TRIBER has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, swept-back headlights, a wide air dam, and dual-tone paintwork. It comes in a new Cedar Brown shade.

The car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, LED indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear.

It runs on a 70hp, 1.0-liter engine

The 2021 Renault TRIBER draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 70hp and a peak torque of 96Nm.

The vehicle has three rows of seats

The 2021 Renault TRIBER has a spacious cabin, featuring three rows of seats, a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with mounted phone and audio controls.

It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

For the passengers' safety, four airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are available.

2021 Renault TRIBER: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Renault TRIBER MPV starts at Rs. 5.30 lakh for the base-end RXE model and goes up to Rs. 7.65 lakh for the range-topping RXZ AMT variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

