2021 Suzuki Hayabusa reaches dealerships in India; deliveries underway

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa motorbike, which was launched in India last month, has started arriving at dealerships and its deliveries have commenced. As for the highlights, the motorcycle looks aggressive and comes with several electronic riding aids. Under the hood, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, 4-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has chrome-finished twin exhausts and a TFT screen

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sits on a twin-spar aluminium frame. It has a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a large pillion seat cowl, side panels with wide air vents, and chrome-finished twin exhausts. The motorcycle packs a TFT screen, analog instrument dials, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires. It tips the scales at 266kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 187hp, 1,340cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a BS6-compliant 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, 4-cylinder engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 187.4hp and a peak torque of 150Nm.

Safety

It has inverted telescopic front forks

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with traction control, launch control, engine brake control, anti-wheelie control, cornering ABS, cruise control, and hill hold control. It also offers three power modes. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing

In India, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sports a price-figure of Rs. 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price-point, the bike takes on rivals such as the Ducati Panigale V2 and BMW S 1000 RR.