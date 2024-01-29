Updates

Revised switchgear and other changes

Turn-by-turn navigation is likely to be missing. The instrument console will also display various warnings, such as ABS errors and low-fuel alerts. Additionally, the motorbike will sport a new switchgear layout on the left handlebar, complete with a mode button. Split-style seats, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, an all-LED setup for lighting, and blacked-out alloy wheels will also be available.

Performance

The new Bajaj Pulsar N160 will draw power from a BS6 Stage 2-compliant 164.82cc engine that will deliver 15.8hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 14.65Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. There will be disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS.

Price

The updated Bajaj Pulsar N160 is expected to be priced around Rs. 3,000 more than the current model's Rs. 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) price tag. It will likely hit the market in the coming weeks.