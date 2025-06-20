Audi reverses EV strategy, more combustion cars coming ahead 

What's the story

Audi has officially scrapped its plan to end the development and sale of internal combustion engines (ICEs) by 2033.

The German luxury carmaker had earlier planned to halt ICE production in 2026.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner confirmed this change in strategy, citing his belief in "powertrain flexibility."

The decision comes amid slower-than-anticipated electric vehicle (EV) adoption, which had been hinted at as a contributing factor.