Auto

BUGATTI's CHIRON Super Sport is a limited-run 1,577hp hypercar

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 03:24 pm
BUGATTI's CHIRON Super Sport is a limited-run 1,577hp hypercar
BUGATTI reveals its CHIRON Super Sport hypercar

French automaker BUGATTI has revealed its super exclusive CHIRON Super Sport hypercar. Its production will be limited to just nine units and deliveries will start in early 2022. As for the highlights, the ultra-premium vehicle has an aggressive design and a luxurious cabin. It draws power from an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine and has an electronically capped top-speed of 440km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has quad exhaust tips and aluminium wheels

The BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport has a futuristic look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, front fenders with air vents, sleek LED headlights, a wrap-around LED taillamp, and stacked double exhaust tips. It is flanked by body-colored ORVMs, two doors, and aluminium Y-spoke wheels with an optional diamond-cut finish, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (magnesium rims also available).

It runs on a 1,577hp, 8.0-liter engine

BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport is powered by an 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine that generates 1,577hp/1,600Nm and is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-200km/h in 5.8 seconds and 0-300km/h in 12.1 seconds. It has a top-speed of 440km/h.

The four-wheeler has two seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport has a luxurious brown-colored cabin with two seats, a center console that separates the driver and passenger areas, a minimalist dashboard, and a multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel. The vehicle houses a driver's display but there is no infotainment console. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are available.

BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the BUGATTI CHIRON Super Sport carries a price-tag of €3.2 million (roughly Rs. 28.4 crore). Production of the hypercar will commence soon and deliveries will start early next year.

