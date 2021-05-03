Citroen C3 Aircross compact SUV spotted testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:30 am

French automaker Citroen is set to launch its C3 Aircross compact SUV in India later this year.

In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design details.

As per the pictures, it will have a split-headlamp setup, silvered skid plates, and steel wheels.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport rectangular-shaped headlamps

The Citroen C3 Aircross will have a boxy look, featuring a bonnet with DRLs placed on it, bumper-mounted rectangular-shaped headlights, and a wide air dam.

It will be flanked by black roof rails, thick plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and steel rims.

A window wiper, taillights with black inserts, and a large tailgate will be available on the rear end.

Information

It should run on a 1.2-liter petrol mill

The Citroen C3 Aircross should draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties. The power figures will be revealed at a later date.

Interiors

The vehicle should have a spacious, feature-loaded cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the Citroen C3 Aircross are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

Citroen C3 Aircross: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Citroen C3 Aircross will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost less than the C5 Aircross, which starts at Rs. 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will take on Kia Sonet and Renault KIGER.