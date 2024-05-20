Next Article

It is currently available only in Indonesia

Honda patents Stylo 160 scooter in India, launch soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:27 pm May 20, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Honda, a leading player in the Indian scooter market, has recently patented a new high-capacity scooter named the Stylo 160. This development follows Honda's recent patenting of four high-capacity motorcycles in India. The Stylo 160, currently available only in Indonesia, marks Honda's foray into the premium scooter segment on our shores. Here's everything we know about the vehicle.

Styling and equipment

The Honda Stylo 160 is slightly larger than Honda's popular Activa model. It sports a stylish design and comes in six different colors. The scooter is equipped with full LED illumination, a digital instrument cluster, a key-less system, and a USB charging port located inside the center cubby space. This blend of style and functionality sets it apart in the premium scooter segment.

Power and safety

The Stylo 160 is fueled by a 156.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that delivers 15.4hp of power at 8,500rpm, and 13.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The vehicle rides on a set of 12-inch wheels, and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. These specifications underline Honda's commitment to combining power with safety in its premium scooter offering.

Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Honda Stylo 160 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).