KTM RC 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc engine that makes 14.3hp/12Nm, RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc mill that generates 24.65hp/19.2Nm, and the RC 390 runs on a 373.3cc motor that delivers 43hp/36Nm. All the engines are linked to a 6-speed gearbox.