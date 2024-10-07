Summarize Simplifying... In short McLaren has unveiled its most powerful road car, the W1 hypercar, with a unique design and advanced features.

The £2 million supercar, limited to just 399 units, is already sold out

McLaren unveils W1 hypercar, its most powerful road car

By Mudit Dube 04:57 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story McLaren has unveiled the W1, the successor to P1 and the company's most powerful road-going model yet. The production of the British supercar will be limited to just 399 units, each costing a staggering £2 million (around ₹20.6 crore). Notably, all units are sold out. The hybrid powertrain system in this rear-wheel-drive (RWD) hypercar combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with an E-module featuring a motorsport-derived electric motor and a motor control unit.

W1's hybrid powertrain system and performance

The flat-plane crank V8 engine of the W1 produces a whopping 915hp of power on its own, the highest from any McLaren engine. It revs up to 9,200rpm and transfers power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 342hp electric motor weighs just 20kg, with its specific output comparable to electric motors used in Formula One.

W1's design and interior features

The W1's design is a major departure from the rest of McLaren's range, sporting a more upright and less curvy look than the P1. The front has aggressive headlamps and a host of air vents for improved aerodynamics. The W1 also sports anhedral doors that pivot upwards, massive rear haunches with air intakes, a large diffuser, and thin tail lamps. Inside the cabin, the car gets adjustable pedals, lightweight upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Bowers and Wilkins sound system.

W1's aerodynamics and suspension system

The W1 features advanced aerodynamics that generate a whopping 1,000kg of downforce. The suspension has been designed to improve aerodynamics with the lower wishbones of the pushrod and inboard damper system raised considerably to channel air flow toward the car's rear. When Race mode is engaged, the ride height reduces by 37mm at the front and 17mm at the rear, deploying active front and rear wings. The dry weight of this hypercar is 1,399kg.

W1's braking system and performance figures

The W1 boasts a top speed of 350km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds. It can further accelerate to 200km/h in 5.8 seconds and reach 300km/h in under 12.7 seconds. It comes with 390mm disk brakes on all ends, with the front disks getting six-piston calipers and the rear with four-piston calipers. McLaren claims the W1 can come to a standstill from 100km/h in just 29m and from 200km/h in merely 100m.