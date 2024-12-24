Summarize Simplifying... In short The MG Cyberster, a high-performance electric sports car, is set to make a unique mark in India's growing EV market.

Powered by a 77kWh battery and two oil-cooled electric motors, it can zoom from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and cover up to 580km on a single charge.

With standout features like scissor doors, a three-screen infotainment system, and advanced safety tech, it's expected to be priced between ₹75-80 lakh.

0-100km/h in 3.2s! Check features of India-spec MG Cyberster EV

By Mudit Dube 03:37 pm Dec 24, 202403:37 pm

What's the story MG Motor is gearing up to launch its fourth electric vehicle, the Cyberster, in India. The launch is slated for January 2025 and will probably be held at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Cyberster will be the first offering under MG's new 'Select' sub-brand. This high-performance electric sports car will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU) in India.

Performance specs

MG Cyberster: A blend of power and performance

The MG Cyberster will be powered by a 77kWh battery pack, paired with two oil-cooled electric motors. Each motor will sit on an axle, producing a combined output of 510hp and 725Nm. The vehicle will be all-wheel drive (AWD) and can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds. MG claims the Cyberster can cover up to 580km on a single charge under the CLTC cycle.

Design details

MG Cyberster's design and features

First unveiled in 2021 and showcased at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MG Cyberster is based on a platform derived from the 2017 E-Motion coupe concept. The vehicle's exterior boasts sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a sculpted bonnet, split air intake, arrow-shaped tail lights and a divided diffuser. The side profile gets sharp cuts and creases with diamond-cut alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 20-inch.

Interior features

Unique scissor doors and interior amenities

The MG Cyberster's distinctive scissor doors open both up and out, with radars on either side for utmost safety. The cabin provides three screens including a vertically stacked infotainment system tilted toward the driver. Other highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in-built 5G, connected car tech, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats and a premium Bose audio system.

Tech specs

Advanced tech and safety features

The MG Cyberster will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, regenerative braking, multiple airbags, and Level-2 ADAS. It will be 4,533mm long, 1,912mm wide, 1,328mm tall, and have a wheelbase of 2,689mm. It will also sport a front double-wishbone suspension and a rear five-link independent suspension for better stability at high speeds.

Market outlook

MG Cyberster's pricing and market position

The MG Cyberster is expected to be priced between ₹75 lakh and ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom). In the electric space, it won't have any direct rivals in India. This makes it a unique offering in the country's growing electric vehicle market. The launch of this high-performance sports car marks a significant milestone for MG Motor as it expands its electric vehicle portfolio in India.