Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will house the new 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine

Spy shots fully reveal the new Royal Enfield Hunter 450

By Mudit Dube 01:52 pm Apr 08, 202401:52 pm

What's the story Royal Enfield's Hunter 450, the second motorcycle to be built on the manufacturer's new 450cc platform, has been spotted once again. The latest images suggest that its design is reminiscent of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, featuring a round headlight and tank design along with a contoured single-piece seat. The side panel and tail section of this soon-to-be-released model appear to echo the design elements of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Feature analysis

Hunter 450's unique features and similarities explored

The Hunter 450 is noted for its integrated tail light within the LED turn indicators, a feature it shares with the Himalayan 450. The same exhaust design as seen on the Himalayan 450 is also present in this model. The front of the Hunter 450 will likely sport an LED headlight and a round TFT instrument console, expected to be borrowed from the Himalayan 450.

Suspension and wheels

Hunter 450's suspension and wheel design

The Hunter 450 is set to feature a telescopic fork with fork gaiters and a monoshock. The latest images suggest that it will sport 17-inch wheels at both ends. Interestingly, the alloy wheel design of this upcoming model mirrors that of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, adding another layer of similarity between the two models from the same manufacturer.

Engine and cost

Power and pricing details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 450

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Royal Enfield Hunter 450 will house an all-new 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine from the Himalayan 450. This powerhouse is expected to deliver 40hp and 40Nm. The bike is anticipated to carry a price tag of about ₹2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and is likely to hit the market by late 2024.