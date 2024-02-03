River Indie rolls on 14-inch blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: River)

Need large storage space on your scooter? Check best options

By Pradnesh Naik 07:18 pm Feb 03, 202407:18 pm

What's the story The scooter market in India has been growing rapidly in the past decade. With the arrival of electric scooters on our shores, this category has grown exponentially in recent years. Customers opt for these humble city runabouts for their nimble handling characteristics and added practicality with under-seat storage space. Here's our pick of the top five scooters with a large, lockable storage space.

Next Article

Scooter #1

Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155 has a 24.5-litre storage capacity. The maxi-scooter flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, with single-channel ABS for safety. It is backed by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine (14.79hp/13.9Nm).

Scooter #2

Hero VIDA V1

Hero VIDA V1 gets 26-litre under-seat storage. The EV has a quirky design with an apron-mounted LED headlight, split-type seats, and a sleek LED taillight. It gets disc brakes, a combined braking system, riding modes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a hub-mounted motor paired with a 3.94kWh removable battery pack and promises a range of 165km.

Scooter #3

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125 has a 33-liter storage capacity. The scooter features an all-LED lighting setup, a flat footboard, a dual TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, and 12-inch dual-tone designer wheels. It comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, with a combined braking system. It draws power from a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine (8.04hp/10.5Nm).

Scooter #4

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro has a 34-liter under-seat storage capacity. It sports a smiley-shaped LED headlight, an LED taillamp, 12-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. It has telescopic front forks, a mono-shock rear unit, disc brakes, and a combined braking system (CBS). The EV has an 11kW electric motor that is linked to a 4kWh IP67-rated battery pack (195km range).

Scooter #5

River Indie

River Indie has a large 43-liter storage capacity. It gets a dual-pod headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a 12-liter lockable glove box, and blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels. It has telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, disc brakes, and a combined braking system (CBS). Powering the EV is a 6.7kW mid-mounted motor that is paired fixed-type 4kWh lithium-ion battery pack (120km range).