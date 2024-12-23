Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900, now available in India, boasts design updates like a sport-style mudguard and a taller bench seat for better comfort.

It comes in three color options and features a TFT instrument cluster for navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Deliveries are expected to begin by January 2025

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched in India at ₹8.89L

By Mudit Dube 04:36 pm Dec 23, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India at a price of ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model boasts a sportier look and a number of aesthetic upgrades, making it around ₹40,000 pricier than its predecessor. The bike was revealed in global markets two months ago and is now up for grabs in India. Triumph has stated that deliveries are expected to begin by January 2025.

Design updates

Design and features of the new Speed Twin 900

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 features a host of design updates such as upside-down forks, a sport-style mudguard, fork protectors up front, and a new fabricated aluminium swingarm. The rear suspension units have a piggy-back design, along with a narrower rear frame with a slimmer mudguard and compact tail-light. The bench seat is taller at 780mm for improved rider comfort while cornering.

Color choices

Color options and tech upgrades

Triumph is offering the new Speed Twin 900 in three color options: Pure White with blue and orange stripes, Phantom Black with dark gray stripes and gold accents, and Aluminum Silver with red framing of the Triumph logo. The bike now features a TFT instrument cluster that displays revs, speed, gear information, Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation as well as phone calls/music access from smartphones.

Performance specs

Performance and riding modes of Speed Twin 900

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 remains unchanged mechanically with a 900cc engine that produces a maximum power of 64hp at 7,500rpm and torque of 80Nm at 3,800rpm. The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox and two riding modes - Road and Rain - to suit various riding conditions. Triumph is also offering cruise control as an accessory with this model. The electronics suite features cornering ABS and traction control for improved safety.