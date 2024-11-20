Summarize Simplifying... In short Volvo has introduced its new electric SUV, the EX40, in India, priced at ₹56 lakh.

The vehicle boasts a 69kWh battery offering a 475km range, a host of safety features including adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection, and a high-tech interior with a 9.0-inch touchscreen and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The EX40, which can be fully charged in just 34 minutes with DC fast charging, is set to replace the XC40 Recharge in Volvo's Indian EV lineup. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

EX40 is a new avatar of XC40 electric SUV

Volvo launches EX40 electric SUV in India at ₹56 lakh

By Mudit Dube 01:29 pm Nov 20, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Swedish automaker Volvo has officially launched the rebranded EX40, a new avatar of its XC40 electric SUV, in India. The company has also updated its website to reflect the same. The rebranded vehicle now sits below the C40 electric crossover in Volvo's Indian EV lineup. Along with the rebranding, the price has also been hiked by around ₹1.50 lakh for this model.

Model transition

EX40: A new addition to Volvo's EV lineup

The EX40 will take the place of XC40 Recharge in Volvo's Indian EV portfolio after the current stock runs out. The renaming is in line with Volvo's global strategy, where the models now start with 'EX' (like EX30 and EX90). The C40 electric crossover, which is also available in India, is expected to be rebranded as EC40 shortly.

Tech specs

EX40: A blend of advanced features and safety

The EX40 features a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 250W eight-speaker audio system. It also offers wireless phone charging, an air purifier, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and more. The vehicle now also comes standard with a 360-degree camera as well as a Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety features

EX40 gets adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection

The EX40 is built with safety as a priority. It comes with seven airbags, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tire pressure monitoring system, and ADAS features like lane keep assist. It also gets adaptive cruise control and blind spot detection. Volvo offers an eight-year battery warranty on this model with a three-year comprehensive car warranty.

Performance specs

EX40: Performance and charging capabilities

The EX40 is driven by a 69kWh battery pack that promises a range of approximately 475km on a single charge. Volvo says the battery can be recharged fully in seven hours with an 11kW charger. The car also supports DC fast charging, allowing it to be recharged fully in 34 minutes. The electric motor, which is mounted on the rear axle, produces 238hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque.