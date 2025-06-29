Market cap of India's top 9 firms up ₹2.34L crore

Nine of India's top 10 companies added a whopping ₹2.34 lakh crore to their market capitalization last week. The surge was led by Reliance Industries , which contributed the most to the overall increase in valuations. The Sensex also witnessed a major rally during this period, gaining over 1,650 points or nearly 2%. Infosys was the only firm that saw a decline in its valuation during this period.

Market leaders Reliance, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank were top gainers Reliance Industries saw its market valuation jump by ₹69,556.91 crore to ₹20,51,590.51 crore last week. This was the biggest gain among the top 10 companies. Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank also witnessed major gains in their valuations during this period. Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹51,860.65 crore while HDFC Bank's jumped by ₹37,342.73 crore to reach ₹15,44,624.52 crore.

Valuation increases LIC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank also saw gains Apart from Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank, other top companies also witnessed a surge in their market valuations. Bajaj Finance's market cap zoomed by ₹26,037.88 crore to ₹5,88,213.55 crore, while ICICI Bank's edged higher by ₹24,649.73 crore to reach ₹10,43,037.49 crore last week. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its valuation climb by ₹13,250.87 crore while State Bank of India's went up by ₹8,389.15 crore during this period.