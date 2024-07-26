In short Simplifying... In short The Bitcoin conference, featuring a variety of speakers including politicians and crypto leaders, is set to discuss key issues in the crypto world.

Notably, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis plans to propose legislation for the Federal Reserve to hold Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

The event, however, has sparked controversy with Kamala Harris declining an invitation to speak, causing disappointment among crypto entrepreneurs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

To get a selfie with Trump, pay extra $60,000

Want to join Trump's Bitcoin roundtable? It'll cost you $800,000

By Akash Pandey 06:08 pm Jul 26, 202406:08 pm

What's the story The Bitcoin conference, known for its steep ticket prices, has commenced in Nashville, Tennessee. Former President Donald Trump, who now identifies as a crypto supporter, is scheduled to speak on July 27 at 2:00pm CT (12:30am IST, July 28). However, attending a roundtable fundraising event for Trump's campaign on the same day will cost attendees $844,600, with an additional $60,000 required for a photo opportunity. The Bitcoin conference is typically costly, with tickets priced between $699 and $21,000.

Absence noted

Kamala Harris declines invitation, upsets crypto entrepreneurs

Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris was also invited to speak at the Bitcoin conference but declined. This decision has upset crypto entrepreneurs like Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini. Winklevoss expressed that Harris's absence "won't be forgotten" and warned that the industry "will show no mercy" in November when America votes to elect its next leader. Aside from Trump, numerous politicians and crypto leaders aim to capitalize on the Bitcoin conference.

Crypto legislation

Republican Senator to propose Bitcoin legislation at conference

Pro-crypto Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming is expected to propose a new legislation requiring the Federal Reserve to purchase Bitcoin and hold it as a reserve asset, much like how the central bank holds foreign and gold currencies. The announcement may come during a chat later today or tomorrow at the conference before Trump's speech. Lummis's staff is hopeful that Trump will endorse the bill.

Crypto advocates

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will also speak

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his crypto-friendly stance, will discuss cryptocurrency during the conference. Kennedy has previously expressed his desire to put the entire US budget on the blockchain for public access. Former 2024 Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, a unique GOP leader who supported crypto before withdrawing from the election race, will also be speaking at the conference.

Diverse speakers

The conference will also feature whistleblower Edward Snowden

US Congressman Ro Khanna, along with pro-crypto leaders such as Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, senators from Tennessee, will speak on Saturday. Crypto leaders Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy and Cathie Wood of ARK, who attend the Bitcoin conference almost every year, will be speaking today. The conference will also feature whistleblower Edward Snowden and British comedian Russell Brand, who has faced accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.