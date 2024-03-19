Next Article

Musk assured that his intake of ketamine has not adversely impacted his business endeavors

Elon Musk says using ketamine helps manage 'negative chemical state'

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:24 am Mar 19, 2024

What's the story In an interview, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk confessed to using prescribed ketamine and asserted its "beneficial impact on investors," as reported by Reuters. In conversation with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, Musk said that ketamine assists him in managing a "negative chemical state" which is akin to depression. He further proposed that his drug use could be beneficial for Wall Street. "For investors, if there's something I'm taking, I should keep taking it."

Musk responds to worries about drug use consequences

During the interview, Musk responded to apprehensions about his ketamine prescription possibly influencing government contracts and Wall Street's perception. A Wall Street Journal probe published in January had sounded the alarm about Musk's alleged drug use, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms. The report ignited worries among executives and board members about potential breaches of federal policies that could affect SpaceX's government contracts.

Musk says ketamine may help other fighting depression

Musk implied that his prescribed use of ketamine might be advantageous for others grappling with depression. "The reason why I mentioned ketamine prescription on the X platform was because I thought maybe this is something that can help other people" he stated during the interview. "Obviously, I'm not a doctor, but I would say if somebody has depression issues, they should consider talking to their doctor about ketamine instead of SSRIs," Musk said, referring to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.

Musk's drug use: Effect on investor perception and governance

Despite escalating concerns among investors and corporate boards about Musk's conduct and drug use, the Tesla CEO assured that his intake of ketamine has not adversely impacted his business endeavors. He spotlighted Tesla's triumphs by stating, "We had the best-selling car on Earth last year," to emphasize his effective leadership. However, a Wall Street Journal report earlier underscored potential hazards linked with Musk's alleged use of various drugs.

Government contracts and Musk's adherence to drug testing

Musk addressed the repercussions of his drug use on government contracts, particularly in relation to SpaceX's interactions with NASA. Reacting to reports of his drug use, Musk disclosed that he consented to undergo random drug testing for three years at NASA's behest. He confirmed that no trace amounts of any drugs or alcohol were detected, ensuring the necessary compliance for SpaceX's ongoing contracts with the federal government.