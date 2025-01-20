What's the story

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of financial services platform Groww Invest Tech, is gearing up for an IPO this year.

The Bengaluru-based firm has appointed JPMorgan Chase and Kotak Mahindra Bank to handle its IPO.

The company could target a valuation between $7 billion and $8 billion through this IPO, sources familiar with the matter told the Economic Times.