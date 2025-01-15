What's the story

The New York Times and other news organizations have sued OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI and its main investor Microsoft of violating copyrights by utilizing their content without authorization or payment.

The case consolidates three lawsuits filed by The New York Times, The New York Daily News, and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

At the heart of the publishers' argument is the fact that ChatGPT's data contains millions of copyrighted works from their organizations.