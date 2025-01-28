What's the story

OpenAI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) firm, is trying to keep major Indian media houses out of a landmark copyright lawsuit. The legal battle could shape the future of AI regulations in India.

The companies looking to join the lawsuit include those owned by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Globally, similar cases are being heard where authors and news organizations accuse tech firms of using their copyrighted content without permission/license.