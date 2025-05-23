₹1.25L crore boost: Ambani, Adani announce massive investments for Northeast
What's the story
Reliance Industries and Adani Group have announced ambitious investment plans for Northeast India.
Speaking at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced a ₹75,000 crore investment over the next five years.
His counterpart at Adani Group, Gautam Adani, announced an additional ₹50,000 crore investment over the next 10 years. Three months ago, the company had pledged an investment of ₹50,000 crore in Assam.
Investment strategy
Ambani outlines Reliance's future roadmap for the Northeast
Ambani also highlighted Reliance's existing ₹30,000 crore investments in the Northeast over the last four decades.
He said their commitment is "only growing stronger," and detailed plans to double the investment.
The plan includes expanding Jio's network coverage across the region, ramping up Reliance Retail's procurement from the area, setting up new factories, and ramping up solar power generation.
Ambani also announced plans to set up Olympic training centers across the Northeast to nurture sporting talent.
Healthcare investment
Reliance's healthcare initiatives in Northeast India
As part of its larger investment strategy, Reliance hopes to turn the region into a healthcare hub. Ambani revealed the company has already set up a 150-bed cancer hospital in Manipur.
"Jio's priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of Artificial Intelligence to all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes," he added.
Reliance has also set up a state-of-the-art molecular diagnostics and research laboratory in Guwahati. Once operational, it will house the country's largest genome sequencing capacity.
Adani's vision
We will invest in people: Adani
Adani stated that ₹50,000 crore will be invested across key sectors including green energy, power transmission, roads, and digital infrastructure.
The funds will also support logistics development and capacity-building through skilling and vocational training centers.
"But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about," Adani said.