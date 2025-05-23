Ambani also highlighted Reliance's existing ₹30,000 crore investments in the Northeast over the last four decades.

He said their commitment is "only growing stronger," and detailed plans to double the investment.

The plan includes expanding Jio's network coverage across the region, ramping up Reliance Retail's procurement from the area, setting up new factories, and ramping up solar power generation.

Ambani also announced plans to set up Olympic training centers across the Northeast to nurture sporting talent.