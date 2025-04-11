What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a massive rally on Friday, with the Nifty50 index opening at 22,695 and hitting an intraday high of 22,923.

The Sensex opened at 74,835 and touched an intraday high of 75,467, gaining over 1,600 points during the intraday.

The Bank Nifty opened with a gap-up at 50,634 and surged to an intraday high of 51,244.

The rally is largely due to US President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary halt on tariffs imposed on India.