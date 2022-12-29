Career

CBSE releases 10, 12 Board schedule: Details here

CBSE releases 10, 12 Board schedule: Details here

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 29, 2022, 10:47 pm 2 min read

The CBSE has released the date sheet for Board Exams 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the exams of Classes 10 and 12. The exams for both the classes will begin on February 15. While the exams for Class 10 will end on March 21, for students of Class 12 they will continue till April 5. The detailed schedule is up on the official website www.cbse.gov.in.

Full schedule of exams

CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams to start from February 15, 2023 pic.twitter.com/KuFmdVfnHi — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Timetable prepared after considering competitive exams

The official notice said the exams were scheduled keeping the competitive exams in consideration, including JEE Mains. The date sheets have been prepared after choosing from over 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no subjects' exams coincide. The time for the exams will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and students will get 15 minutes for reading the question paper.

Practical exams to start from January 2

The notice said that a sufficient gap was given between the exams of any two subjects. The date sheet has been declared in advance for students to prepare well for the exams, it said. Meanwhile, as announced on Tuesday, the practical exams have been scheduled from January 2 to 14. For the practical exams of Class 10, the board won't assign an external examiner.

34 lakh students to appear for the exams

Around 18 lakh students of Class 10 have registered for the exam and 16 lakh for Class 12. To prepare for the exams, students can download sample question papers available on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. On a related note, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) recently issued a warning regarding a fake website—cbsegovt.com—demanding a registration fee from students for appearing in the board exams.