Penélope Cruz: 5 roles that cemented her global stardom

Celebrated Spanish actor Penelope Cruz has left an indelible mark on the film industry with her versatile performances. Over the years, she has taken up a variety of roles that have showcased her talent and range as an actor. From dramatic roles to comedic performances, Cruz's ability to get into the skin of different characters has won her critical acclaim and several awards. Here are five iconic roles that define her illustrious career.

Dramatic role 'Volver' showcases her dramatic prowess In Pedro Almodovar's Volver, Cruz stars as Raimunda, a woman grappling with complicated family relationships and secrets. The movie is often noted for the depth of Cruz's performance. She won several awards for the role, including a Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. This film is one of the turning points of her career, making her a leading lady of world cinema.

Comedic role 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' brings comedy to life In Woody Allen's 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona', Cruz plays the role of an emotionally volatile artist, Maria Elena, who brings the element of chaos and humor to the story. Her character as Maria Elena won Cruz an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The role allowed Cruz to delve into the comedic side while retaining the essence of drama. It demonstrated her versatility as an actor who can carry complex characters effortlessly.

Musical role 'Nine' highlights musical talent In the musical film Nine, Cruz plays Carla Albanese, one of Guido Contini's muses. From acting to singing and dancing, the character required it all. She impressed both the audience and critics with her performance, which earned her nominations for both the Golden Globe and the Academy Awards. With this character, Cruz proved she could nail musical films as much as dramatic ones.

Emotional role 'All About My Mother' explores emotional depths Cruz played Sister Rosa in Pedro Almodóvar's acclaimed film All About My Mother. Here, she portrayed a young nun whose life becomes intermingled with several personalities fighting their own battles. Her layered performance enriched the film, making it focus on themes like compassion and resilience in the face of adversity. This early collaboration with Almodovar paved the way for their successful association over the years.