Jaya Ahsan on 'Kadak Singh' intimate scene with Pankaj Tripathi

Jaya Ahsan on 'Kadak Singh' intimate scene with Pankaj Tripathi

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:09 pm Jan 13, 202411:09 pm

Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan was seen as Naina in Pankaj Tripathi-led 'Kadak Singh'

Bangladeshi actor Jaya Ahsan is not new to Indian films. For a decade now, she has been active in the Indian Bengali cinema. But it was only in December 2023 that she marked her Bollywood debut with Kadak Singh. Speaking to NewsBytes, Ahsan opened up on her experience working with its director, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and recalled filming an intimate scene with Pankaj Tripathi.

Ahsan on why she chose to play 'Kadak Singh's Naina

The script, of course, was one of the leading factors I chose to do this film, but it's also Tony Da (Roy Chowdhury) why I chose to do it. It was my urge to work with him. The blend of artists from all over the industry was an added reason for doing this film. Also, who can say no to starring opposite Tripathi?

Roy Cowdhury's treatment of female characters

The three major characters, Sakshi (Sanjana Sanghi), Nurse Mimi (Parvathy Thiruvothu), and Naina, in Kadak Singh are very strong. Tony Da's women characters have always been empowering, be it Taapsee Pannu in Pink or Yami Gautam in Lost. He doesn't treat his women characters based on their gender but as individuals and deals with them gently, which makes it all the more beautiful.

'Was uncomfortable at first but…': Ahsan on intimate scene

The intimate scene that I had with Tripathi is my favorite from the movie, it's emotionally driving. I was uncomfortable at first because we (she and Tripathi) were working for the first time together. But both Tripathi and Roy Chowdhury made me feel very comfortable. The scene goes beyond sexual desires; it's a philosophical scene in my point of view.

How Roy Chowdhury filmed scene so delicately

The relationship between Naina and Kadak Singh is a critical one because she is the other woman in the story. There could be a negative connotation to Naina because she's the girlfriend of a father of two kids. The way he (Roy Chowdhury) dealt with this relationship between them is so delicate that it beautifies it rather than looking down upon it.

Hindi cinema helps reach out to larger audience: Ahsan

Compared to regional films, it is easier to reach out to a larger audience through Hindi-language movies. Having said that, a regional film is also of equal importance to me. In fact, now we have the option of taking local (regional) content to global. As an artist, I want to expand my horizons, and therefore, doing a Hindi movie was a good move.

Upcoming works in Bollywood

I want to do more work in the Hindi cinema. I've received some offers, but I don't want to jump on anything immediately. I believe in quality over quantity, and that is why I am taking my own sweet time to go through the scripts and decide upon my next film in Bollywood. Hopefully, I'll choose the right character and the script for myself.

On future projects with Roy Chowdhury

We're collaborating on a Bengali film titled Dear Maa. Apart from that, yes, he's keen on doing a film on the Bangladesh Liberation War. It could be great content because it's a very significant event for the Bangladeshis. As a daughter of a freedom fighter, I am excited to see him make it. I'll also help him with research work if he needs me.