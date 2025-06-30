'They suck': Charlize Theron mocks Jeff Bezos's $50M wedding

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron recently took a dig at the extravagant wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and his journalist wife Lauren Sanchez . The couple's three-day ceremony in Venice, Italy, reportedly cost $50 million and was attended by several Hollywood A-listers. While hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her Africa Outreach Project on Saturday, Theron humorously remarked that she and her guests weren't invited to the lavish event but were "cool" regardless.

Criticism 'The world feels like it's burning...' Theron, 49, didn't hold back in her criticism of the high-profile wedding. She said, "I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding." "But that's OK because they suck and we're cool," she added. The actor went on to thank her guests for attending the event, especially when "the world feels like it's burning because it is."

Global issues Wedding criticized for being environmentally unfriendly Theron expressed her worries about various global issues, including immigration policy, women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and gender-based violence. She said these problems are not just policies but personal ones. As the audience applauded her statements, she reportedly added, "Yeah, f*** them." The actor's comments come after Bezos and Sanchez's wedding was met with criticism from Venice protesters who demanded the billionaire pay more taxes.

Star-studded wedding A-listers attended Bezos's wedding Despite the backlash, Bezos and Sanchez's wedding was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, and Usher in attendance. The three-day celebration included a welcome party and an "all-nighter" pajama-themed bash. The main ceremony took place on San Giorgio Maggiore island with performances by Matteo Bocelli and Ellie Goulding.