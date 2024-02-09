Gauri Khan's restaurant Torii Mumbai is now open for guests

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:59 pm Feb 09, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Gauri Khan, the talented interior designer and spouse of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has expanded her horizons. She has now stepped into the hospitality industry with the launch of her first eatery, Torii Mumbai. Khan, also a producer, held a grand unveiling of her restaurant recently, followed by sharing glimpses of her new property on social media.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Khan is the most famous Bollywood wife whose identity goes beyond just being SRK's wife. Though she loves to keep a low profile in the media, Khan has created a niche for herself as one of India's finest interior designers and film producers. Though this is the first time Khan has stepped into hospitality, there are many celebrities who have already ventured into this sector.

Excitement at her new restaurant opening

Torii Mumbai is now ready to serve!

Khan shared glimpses of the exquisite décor on Instagram on Friday. She posted two pictures - one where she's seen standing inside Torii Mumbai, and the other a landscape view of the dine-in restaurant. "My first venture into hospitality Torii Mumbai. Immerse yourself in luxury and warmth with our stunning gold accents, vibrant lighting, and rich reds and greens. Come join us at Torii Mumbai - Now open for you to explore," she wrote in the post.

Detailing into its interiors

Torii Mumbai has a vibrant color palette and luxurious design

The lavish Torii Mumbai features a lively color scheme of gold, red, and green. Khan's distinctive design flair is evident in the restaurant's opulent gold touches, dynamic lighting, and sumptuous reds and greens. She has previously lent her design expertise to eateries like Arth and Sanchos and operates the upscale Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Over the years, she has transformed numerous suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity residences.

Work beyond designing

Khan's impressive portfolio in design

Khan has worked her magic on the homes of several Bollywood bigwigs, including Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Ananya Panday, to name a few. She even designed Bhatt's vanity van. Besides her interior design accomplishments, she recently penned her first book, My Life In Design. Also a film producer, the most recent title she backed was the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak.